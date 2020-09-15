Charlie Elphicke has been sentenced to two years in prison for sexual assault

Former Conservative MP Charlie Elphicke has been sentenced to two years in prison after being found guilty of sexual assault.

-- Advertisement --



THE father-of-two has been found guilty of three counts of sexual assault against two women.

Elphicke was convicted of these charges in July after he was accused of two counts in relation to a parliamentary worker in 2016 and one count in relation to a woman at his family’s central London home in 2007.

During his trial at Southwark crown court during the summer, Elphicke admitted not telling police the truth.

Fearing that his marriage would end, he lied when questioned about one of the women he was accused of sexually assaulting.

However, it was made clear during the trials that Elphicke also tried to keep his affair with another woman secret from his wife.

That woman was not one of the complainants in the trial.

The 49-year-old, who represented the Kent constituency of Dover from 2010 until last year, lost his Tory whip in 2017 before reinstated in December 2018 by then Prime Minister, Theresa May.

One of his victims relayed her pain in an impact statement read out in court this morning, “Helpless, depressed beaten, vulnerable and constantly scared. “This is my attempt to articulate the lasting impact he has had on me.”

The other victim spoke about her previous love of dancing and how “I feel like things I once enjoyed have been taken away from me.”

She also expressed that as result of the ordeal she suffered at the hands of Elphicke she feels increased anxiety when meeting any man.

Eloise Marshall QC, prosecuting, said that skin-to-skin contact transpired in one of the assaults.

In another appalling incident the MP tried to “get under the clothes” of one of the women.

Elphicke’s wife, Natalie, had stood by her husband during the trial but has since announced their marriage was ending after the verdict was returned.

We hope you enjoyed this article “Charlie Elphicke has been sentenced to two years in prison for sexual assault”, for more National and International news, visit the Euro Weekly News website.