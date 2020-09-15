ENGLISH musician, songwriter and record producer Bill Wyman sells toilet seat cover at auction.

The legendary Bass player of the Rolling Stones, from 1962 until 1993, has auctioned some of his memorabilia for charities including The Prince’s Trust, Macmillan Cancer Support and the Central Caribbean Marine Institute.

In the auction, Bill Wyman sold his 1969 Fender Mustang Bass (with a Competition Orange finish) for $384,000 making it the most expensive Bass guitar sold in history.

He broke another record with the sale of his 1962 VOX AC30 Normal model amplifier for $106,250, making it the most expensive amp ever sold at an auction.

However, the most surprising item was his plush yellow toilet seat cover with printed Rolling Stones tongue logo (dating from 1975) for an incredible $1,152.

We’re not sure if it holds the title of most expensive toilet seat cover sold at auction, or the only toilet seat cover ever sold at auction, but it’s certainly an item of specific taste.

The winner of the auction will take home the unique item along with the knowledge they’ve supported a good cause. We hope it’s been thoroughly steam cleaned and disinfected before going to its new home.

Celebrities often auction some crazy things to support charities, Scarlett Johannson’s tissue, which she used on the ‘The Tonight Show’ with Jay Leno sold for $5,300

We hope you enjoyed this article “Bill Wyman sells toilet seat cover at auction”.

