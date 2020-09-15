GETTING bored of swiping left on Tinder, Facebook sponsored adverts or Instagram’s new constant suggestion for content? Maybe some of these mobile apps would suit you better!

Baby safe

BIBINO Baby Monitor is a new baby monitor mobile app that lets you turn a spare Android device into a fully functional baby monitor. You simply install the app on both devices and then pair them. After that, the second device acts as a video baby monitor while your primary phone receives the data. It supports both mobile data and WiFi so you can check even when you’re not home

Reface

USERS can have hours of fun with this fantastic face swap mobile app. Create hyper-realistic face swap videos and gifs with just one selfie. Switch faces with your favourite pop stars and movie characters with real-looking results so seamless they will leave you amazed.

Share personalised gif memes and videos to messengers and social media.

There are new videos every day!

Slimming

FASTIC is one of the very best free Android mobile apps available for intermittent fasting. That, for those who don’t know, is an eating schedule that involves only eating during a certain window of the day. You can pick from 12 different intermittent fasting plans, and the app offers a timer so you can keep track of fasting periods. It also includes a water tracker, to make sure you stay hydrated, and there are no adverts.

We hope you enjoyed this article "Best picks of the new free mobile apps".

