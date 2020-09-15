Benidorm – Super-sized taxi

NEW ARRIVAL: Mobility councillor Jose Ramon Gonzalez, de Zarate and the new taxi. Super-sized taxi for Benidorm.

BENIDORM’S taxi service now has a seven-seater vehicle.

Last January the regional government approved changes to taxi regulations, permitting vehicles with between five and seven seats–or even nine in some circumstances-including the driver.

The new top of the range taxi was recently introduced to Benidorm’s Mobility councillor Jose Ramon Gonzalez de Zarate. “This is what we want for Benidorm, the best vehicles licensed to local drivers, because our cabbies know our town and they look after it best,” DeZarate said.

“We don’t need outside taxi-drivers”. The councillor also announced that the town hall hopes that by 2023 all Benidorm-licensed taxis will be environmentally-friendly, although he recognised that at present there were no ecological seven-seater vehicles.

“But there will be, and Benidorm will have them,” De Zarate declared.

