Bear Necessities: Alto Sil residents asked to be vigilant

In a matter of bare necessities, residents in the towns of Alto Sil are asked to be vigilant for as bear sightings increase.

BROWN bears have become increasingly more visible in the area since their first sightings in 2010.

The Ministry of Development and the Environment have had 20 documented cases since then as they begin to populate.

The bears have become more active in their pursuit of food, wandering into the towns in order to eat.

The local Government Board is asking for help from the public as they look to prevent any further incursions into the towns of Alto Sil, Junta de Castilla y León.

They have asked for residents to notify qualified personnel if they sight a bear, on telephone number: 987 22 69 17.

The fear is that if left to make their way into the towns without discouragement, then the bears will become more difficult to dissuade in the future.

The board will be seeking to use methods such as loud bangs and flashes of light, although rubber bullets could be deployed in extreme cases.

They are also contemplating using more permanent measures if anyone is in severe danger, with talks of using American bloodhounds to deter the big brown bears.

