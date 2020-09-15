Fans of Battle of the Bands competitions will be headbanging at Emerge Alicante, as three bands are left to win the final.

-- Advertisement --



EMERGE ALICANTE will hold its Grand Final to crown a winner of its battle of the bands competition.

Almost 100 bands registered and submitted entries to the Alicante band promotional event.

Councillor for Culture, Antonio Manresa, explains that “the number of [bands that] registered shows that there are many bands wanting to come to be known.”

The final three bands; Gran Angular, Vera Green and Koala Lumpure, were selected by three judges chosen by Producciones Baltimore.

The members of the judges panel, chosen by Producciones Baltimore, are: Miquel González, director of Alicante Plaza and ex-promoter of pop festivals; Jon López, director of Alicante Live Music, considered the main music website in Alicante, and Sergio Moreno, representative of Producciones Baltimore.

The bands will perform a 25 minutes set in the hopes of collecting the winning prize.

The event takes place at the Mediterranean Nights on Friday September 18, in the Volvo Zone of the Port of Alicante.

The winning band will receive €500 and will participate in some of the music festivals organised by Producciones Baltimore, including; the Low Festival (Benidorm), the Warm Up (Murcia) or the Sprint Festival (Alicante).

For the runners-up and third place, two cash prizes of €300 will be awarded.

In case the judges are undecided on a winner during the final, the public in attendance will be given their chance to vote.

The list of the selected bands can be seen on the Baltimore Productions website as well as all information about the event.

We hope you enjoyed this article “Battle of the Bands: Three bands left to win the Emerge Alicante final”, for more news from Southern Costa Blanca, please follow this link.