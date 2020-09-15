ANTS ex-wife leaves “Everything you own in a box to the left”…

Ant McPartlin’s ex-wife found her inner Beyonce as she left her ex-husbands belongings out on the street.

No doubt the items were no longer wanted by Ant, but Lisa did her good deed for the week by making sure they went to a good home instead.

The 43-year-old make-up artist placed them in boxes marked ‘Help yourself’ and put them out in the street for local residents to take.

The items were clearly Ant’s because they included his Newcastle United shirts and a ‘Team Ant’ foam hand from Saturday Night Takeaway.

No longer wanted was Piers Morgan’s book The Insider, Good Morning Britain host Piers Morgan said he did not agree with Lisa’s decision to throw out these possessions, even though she is divorced.

He was particularly upset to see she had thrown out his book.

Piers told co-host Susanna Reid and the audience: ‘Ant McPartlin’s ex Lisa Armstrong – who is a wonderful makeup artist, she does my make up on Life Stories.

‘And I thought we were friends. I really did. I was quite friendly with Ant. Apparently these are things that Ant himself didn’t want back.

‘These are the unwanted items that neither of them ever wanted to see again. There were things you’d expect, like Craig Revel Horwood’s Tales From the Dancefloor. Wholly understandable.

‘His Newcastle shirt. I wouldn’t want to keep them either. A Team Ant foam hand from Saturday Night Takeaway. Again, why would you want that?

‘So you have all these things – and in the middle of it, you have a copy of my book, The Insider.’

Later in the show, Piers claimed Lisa had contacted him to apologise.

She told him: ‘”Oh my god, I’m so sorry, I wasn’t even there. I haven’t even seen that book. Are you mad at me?”’ Yes – I am mad at you. No, I just want my book back!’

Whilst we can imagine Ants ex-wife singing “Everything you own in a box to the left”, its clear Lisa is happily moving on with her new flame James Green.

Lisa split from Ant in 2018 after 12 years of marriage, the couple finalised their divorce back in April after their split in January 2018 following Ant’s struggle with painkillers and alcohol.

The I’m a celebrity get me out of here star has continued his relationship with his former personal assistant and girlfriend of two years, Anne-Marie Corbett.

