Almuñecar celebrates their chameleons with awareness and protection campaign

THE Environmental Department of ​​the Almuñécar Town Hall has registered, in the last six months, more than a hundred chameleons throughout the area, according to the data from Environmental delegate, Luis Aragón.

Aragon praised residents who have sent images and data of the sightings, “Thanks to their collaboration it has been possible to know what has been the geographical area in which they are distributed and live, as well as, the months in which most activity is carried out,” he explained.

The main areas of sighting of this species of chameleons or Dragón Andaluz” are: El Zahonado, Barranco de Ítrabo, Río Seco, Gelibra, Barranco Boticario, Río Jate, Los Bañuelos, Cantalobos and Taramay.

Along with the campaign of “awareness and protection” of the chameleons the “1st Dragón Andaluz” Drawing Contest has been held, in which more than twenty drawings were made by children between 4 and 12 years old.

The works were exhibited in the hall of the Almuñécar Aquarium and the exhibition can be visited until November 1.

