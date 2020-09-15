Alfaz wine route

BODEGA MENDOZA: Nationally and internationally-acclaimed Alfaz wines. Follow the Alfaz route for this great activity.

ALFAZ, a member of the Designated Origin Wine Routes Regulatory Council, is again promoting tourist activities linked to wine.

Under the slogan, The other face of the Mediterranean, Alfaz seeks a different type of tourism and is in an unbeatable position to do this, thanks to Bodegas Mendoza.

The winery was founded as a family business in 1989 although its origins go back to the 70s when Enrique Mendoza began buying, collecting and investing in wine as a hobby.

The bodega makes Alfaz an obligatory stop on the Alicante Wine Route which follows an itinerary that starts in the Vinalopo, crossing the Marina Baja to the Marina Alta and the varied wines produced in Alcaali, Lliberand Benigembla amongst other inland towns.

