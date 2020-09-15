Alfaz – Free Spanish Classes

INTENSIVE COURSES: Classes will be held at the Albir Social Centre, Alfaz organises free Spanish classes.

ALFAZ’S Pangea office for foreign residents is organising two free Spanish courses.

The classes will help to improve their knowledge of the language and at the same time assist social and work-related integration, said Other Residents councillor Martine Mertens, who also head the Pangea office.

There are two intensive courses, depending on whether participants’ knowledge is basic (A1) or advanced (A2)which will beheld between October 1 and December 18 at the Albir Social Centre.

The A1 classes are organised for each Monday, Wednesday and Friday between 9.30am and 11am. A2 classes will take place each Tuesday and Thursday from 9.30am until 11am.

Those interested in joining the courses should apply via thectocu@lalfas.comemail address, or call 965887328 (extension3368) or the 681241876 WhatsApp number.

