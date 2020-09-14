Twenty nine Balearic schoolkids test positive for Covid-19

TWENTY nine Balearic school kids have tested positive for Covid-19 in a screening of 89 pupils at 10 of the islands’ schools, the regional government has revealed.

Speaking at a press briefing on Monday following a meeting of the Balearic cabinet, government spokesperson Pilar Costa said 17 of the children are pupils in Mallorca, 11 in Ibiza and one in Menorca.

Costa added that all of the children are self-isolating at home.

She also said that give “isolation” groups have been established as a result of the infections.

The sceenings got underway last Thursday September 10, the first day kids began returning to the classrooms in the Balearics.

Costa called for “caution” as more pupils from different years have started the new school term today Monday, but remarked on the “excellent behaviour” within the education centres, including the younger kids wearing face masks.

At the same time she took the opportunity to thank both teachers and school children for the efforts they are making to adapt to the new Covid-19 reality and the “difficulties” it has created.

She commented too on the exceptional measures which came into force in four districts of Mallorca capital Palma on Friday night for 15 days to try and stop the spread of the virus.

She explained the regional Health ministry is carrying out an average of 1,000 PCR tests a week in the four neighbourhoods: Son Gotleu, Can Capes, la Soledat Nord and Son Canals.

On top of this the Public Health general management is overseeing the compliance with infection prevention safety measures, such as checks on shops and businesses and homes.

She expressed her gratitude to residents of the four areas for their cooperation “despite the inconvenience it means.”

The exceptional restrictions include residents not being allowed to go in and out of their part of the city without a justified cause, like going to work, school or a medical appointment.

