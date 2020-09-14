The Show Must Go On: Great Celebration Concert

An 80-minute musical masterpiece is planned for Torrevieja as a musical group shows why they are the champions.

THE SHOW MUST GO ON is set to delight fans of Queen and other hit makers alike as the Orfeón de Torrevieja brings their Great Celebration Concert to the auditorium.

The event promises to present “the most exquisite works of lyrical music and international pop of the last decades”, and will showcase the groups talents at the Torrevieja International Auditorium on Saturday, September 19, at 8:30pm.

In what is the group’s XIII Anniversary show, the Orfeón de Torrevieja will rock you with sublime opera arias, musicals melodies, fantastic film soundtracks, and irreplaceable habaneras.

The group will shine in all their glory as they take concert goers on a musical journey of great music.

It’s time to enjoy the fantastic vocal performers and voices of the Orfeón and its stellar soloists: María Jesús García, Antonio García Seva, María Luisa Molina, Jorge Pacheco, Toñi Sánchez, Francisco Andreu, Francisco Augusto, Didier Vanden and Arturo Mulet.

Composer, Mario Bustillo, will guide the performers through a careful selection of musical hits over an 80-minute program where guests will be transported through time and emotions.

The €10 tickets are still on sale, although as space will be limited due to social distancing, they are selling out fast.

For tickets, please visit: Torrevieja Bookstore, C / Campoamor, esq. Patricio Pérez; EKO Stationery, C / Antonio Machado, 123 (in front of Mercadota); Bar La Esquina, C / San Luis, esq. San Policarpo.

Tickets are also on sale in the auditorium itself and are available until two hours before the show begins.

