CAMPELLO LANDFILL: Generating complaints since 2008. A sweeter smell from Les Canyades TWO bioreactors costing €6.3 million will be installed at Campello’s Les Canyades landfill site.

The Campello landfill will be the first in Alicante province to use this pioneering technology which has been acquired by the Les Canyades concessionary FCC that runs the plant

This is one step further in the multinational’s €20 million plans to extend and modernise the plant which deals with the rubbish generated by Consorci Mare, a consortium of Marina Baja and Marina Alta towns aswell as Campello.

FCC no doubt trusts that the new machinery will finally put an end to nearby residents’ complaints of foul smells and polluted air that have not ceased since the plant opened in 12 years ago. Jose Vicente Ferriz, the Consorci Mare’s president and also mayor of Orxeta, recently visited Albal (Valencia) where the two bioreactors are now being built.

The bioreactors will optimise the composting site using automated tedders to eliminate the bad smells associated with Les Canyades, he learnt. Ferriz also pointed out that practically all of the machinery has been made in the Valencian Community, creating economic activity and providing indirect employment in the region.

