Taylor Swift Confirmed Performance at the 2020 ACM Awards

Taylor Swift will perform in the upcoming edition of the Academy Of Country Music Awards marking her first appearance in a country event in seven years.

The A-list singer will sing ‘Betty’ from her new album ‘Folklore’ on the 55th ACM Awards stage next Wednesday, September 16. She won two-times the ACM’s Entertainer of the Year Award, and in total, is a nine-time ACM Award winner. Keith Urban will be the host and the show will be aired on CBS at 8 p.m. ET.

Swift will perform at the Grand Ole Opry House, a big venue in Nashville, among other artists including Miranda Lambert, Kane Brown, Luke Bryan, Kelsea Ballerini, Luke Combs, Florida Georgia Line, Tim McGraw, and many others.

“Bout to show up at your party @ACMAwards,” the singer tweeted Sunday.

Back in August, she introduced ‘Betty’ on country radio and talked about the meaning behind her single, which revealed the name of Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds’ third daughter Betty.

Folklore was released on July 24 without previous notice and has escalated to the top of the Billboard 200 for six weeks straight. A source at Appl“Surprise records seem to bring in a wider amount of people than traditional rollouts,” and then added: “They event-ize releases and people tend to want to be part of those events.” But perhaps as the shock of the new and unexpected wore off, it would recede from blockbuster status, as listeners would turn back to albums that were more traditionally streaming-friendly than a greyscale singer-songwriter set.