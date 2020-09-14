States Voting For Cannabis Legalization On Nov. Ballot

Several states are voting to legalize it in November, if approved, 1 in 3 Americans could have access to legal recreational cannabis.

The cannabis industry and a wave of new voters are hoping to be heard in the 2020 elections after what happened in 2016, where the US election resulted in a cannabis legalization measure in eight states.

Today, there are 33 states with legalized medical cannabis, and 11 of those have it legalized for adult recreational use.

Five states are voting in favor and will decide whether to adopt either new medical or recreational cannabis laws or both. Those states are Arizona, New Jersey, South Dakota, Montana, and Mississippi.

Matthew Schweich, deputy director of pro-legalization advocacy group Marijuana Policy Project, said: “We’re now working in very red states,” and then added: “If we win in Mississippi, Montana and South Dakota … it becomes more difficult for those senators to oppose legislation that allows their home states to implement laws the voters have approved.” Meanwhile, Karen O’Keefe, also director of the same project commented: “We’ve seen public support continue to grow every year,”.

In the United States, the plant legal sales for both medical and recreational uses reached about $15 billion in 2019. The industry confirmed that they expect $30 billion by 2024.