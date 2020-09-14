SERGI FERRUS: Town hall kitty won’t be raided Pedreguer hangs on to its surplus PEDREGUER’S mayor, Sergi Ferrus, announced that the town hall will not cede its surplus capital to the government.

Ferrus, who belongs to the Compromis party, explained he had taken this decision after carefully studying the decree approved by the Spanish Federation of Municipalities and Provinces (FEMP) and the central government.

-- Advertisement --



The mayor had also taken into account a report from the municipal auditor who advised against handing over the town hall’s surplus cash. “The money in the municipal kitty belongs to the local population,” said Ferrus.

“We were able to fill the kitty over the years thanks to the efforts of our residents and municipal thrift and efficiency. We have always, always maintained that the surplus should be administered by the town halls themselves,” the mayor declared.

By the end of last year, Pedreguer had paid off all its debts, he added: “They can’t take away what we have gradually saved.

”The surplus was essential for guaranteeing the investments that Pedreguer needs for projects and infrastructure to boost the economy and work, aswell as guaranteeing the town hall’s liquidity, Ferrus argued.

Thank you for reading this article, “Sergi Ferrus: Town Hall”. For more up-to-date news from Costa Blanca North, please visit The Euro Weekly News website.