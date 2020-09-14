Rule of six – Press Opinion and Our View on the News in the World Today

AS of Monday, September 14, the UK has been under some new regulations with regard to the Covid virus. The most controversial being the dreaded “rule of six”, which means that any social gatherings of more than six people will be against the law, apart from certain exemptions like work and education.

Authorities will be able to dish out fines ranging from £100 to a whopping £3,200.

But where on earth did they get this number from, “rule of six”, why six people?

Is it because they worked out the size of a normal place people would congregate and calculated that if they were all to be two metres apart they could only fit six people in there or was it just plucked from the sky?

Another random number that dropped into headlines recently was eight, a reduction to eight days quarantine. That sounded a bit better and am sure would have made some people think that the UK Government were moving forward. However, it seems to have been erased from their minds as quickly as it was suggested.

It seems that there are also different rules throughout the UK with regard to the “rule of six” just to make it even harder to understand.

In Scotland, up to eight people from three households can meet indoors, up to six from two households in Northern Ireland and In Wales, up to four households can form an “extended household¨.

Do that many households actually spend time with each other? Also, it is said six cannot go to the supermarket together, is that something that happens? That’s a lot of people going shopping.

Anyway, some kind of activity is better than no activity and we can only hope they know what they are doing. It’s not going to be a very good family Christmas for some people.

