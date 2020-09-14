ALMERIA police have arrested a man suspected of robbing a woman and threatening to burn her alive.

Officers arrested the suspect just shortly after he stole two items of clothing from a shop in the provincial capital.

Law enforcement had in any case been on the 49-year old’s trail after he was recognised by the woman he is accused of intimidating and threatening in her own home.

He reportedly got inside without her consent.

“I’m going to kill you, I’m going to burn you alive”, he told her before getting away with just €50.

Within hours police had caught up with the suspect.

At the time of his arrest he was carrying bits of wiring which police said would have been just right for opening vehicles.

He also had on him the two items which had been nicked from the clothes shop, both still with the security tags attached.

Police identified their suspect as J.A.T.C.

They said he has a police record for similar crimes.

He now faces charges for robbery with violence.

An Almeria court has ordered he be held in prison.