Retro Nintendo Game & Watch re-released in time for Christmas

NINTENDO is to bring back its classic handheld game console from 1980 Game & Watch, and it looks fantastic.

The Japanese gaming company made the announcement Thursday, September 10, about the re-release of the legendary product which caused a sensation when it first came out 40 years ago.

The device was manufactured for 11 years until 1991 but each device could only play a single game.

It resulted in a series of 59 black & white games being released until the Nintendo Game Boy took over.

The new Game & Watch, will look almost identical to the original and its style is based on the 1980s version, this time however it will have a colour LCD screen along with a rechargeable battery and USB connection.

It will be capable of playing three games, Super Mario Bros. Super Mario Bros: The Lost Levels and Ball.

After the success of the device in the early 1980s, Nintendo went on to release the popular Nintendo Entertainment System in 1985 and Game Boy in 1989.

It’s not the first time the company has re-released a console. In recent years it has brought out classic versions of its NES and Super Nintendo along with original games and controllers.

The 40th-anniversary edition of the Game & Watch will go on sale November 13 and will be priced at €40, making it a very affordable Christmas present for the retro gamer.