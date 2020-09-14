RAP is about social assistance not just music in Andalucia

THE Junta de Andalucia Minister of Equality Rocío Ruiz visited Benalmadena to see Mayor Victor Navas become the first in Andalucia to sign an agreement to participate in the Andalucian Registry of Benefits (RAP) of the Monedero Card.

This is a computerised wallet aimed at helping those in social need and so far, 175 have been allocated in the town, with 150 being managed by Benalmadena Social Services.

The mayor thanked the minister for visiting the town and highlighted the good work that local social services were doing despite the increase in need due to the lack of tourism caused by the pandemic with triple the number of people in difficulty which has now reached 800.

Navas said “Benalmadena Council has been at the forefront of social care for the most vulnerable families and people, as shown by the fact that we were the first to join the RAP, thanks to the fact that we have a committed team of highly professional people.”

“In coastal municipalities where most of the employment comes from tourism, we face an adverse and uncertain situation: that is why it is important that we work to promote aspects such as non-contributory pensions, and so that, through institutional collaboration, we are capable of responding to the needs of citizens,” he added.

The minister explained that the RAP programme is based on a rechargeable card system to buy basic food, hygiene and cleaning products in supermarkets and local stores. The recharges are budgeted between 150 and 250 euros depending on the family type and the number of minors in charge, but also taking into account single-parent families and single-person households.

“This is a measure that does not stigmatise the population and that gives dignity to people, since many of them have not been users of social services or have experienced this situation before,” she said.