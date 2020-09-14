Netflix Buys Zendaya and John David Washington Movie For $30 Million

“Malcolm & Marie,” the upcoming Zendaya and John David Washington hyped film was sold to Netflix for $30 million. The streaming company now has worldwide rights.

The movie was produced by Kevin Turner and Ashley Levinson of Little Lamb Productions and caught the attention of many other huge potential buyers like HBO, but the star-streamer won the battle. Levison is known for script-writing and producing the HBO hit series ‘Euphoria’.

Zendaya who has been in the public eye for her role in “Euphoria” and in the “Spider-Man” franchise said: “I am so grateful to this cast and crew, many of whom are my ‘Euphoria’ family, for coming together during such uncertain times. We felt privileged to be able to make this film together and we did so with a lot of love. We are all thrilled that it has ended up with Netflix which is unparalleled in allowing filmmakers the freedom to tell their stories that reach audiences all over the world.”

“Malcolm & Marie” story brings to life the character of Washington as a filmmaker and Zendaya as his girlfriend. A discussion about their past relationships takes an unexpected turn that will test the strength of their love. It was shot this summer amid the coronavirus pandemic.