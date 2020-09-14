MANACOR has unveiled a Tree of Memory to honour victims of the Franco dictatorship.

The Balearic government’s Democratic Memory and Good Government department, in collaboration with Manacor council, inaugurated the tree at the locality’s old cemetery on Sunday in a tribute to the hundreds of people died in 1936 at the hands of the Franco regime.

The gesture is part of a plan by the Balearic administration to mark significant locations through trees of memory at burial sites in Mallorca, Ibiza, Manacor and Formentera.

This applies whether it is has been possible to exhume and recover the remains of the victims and where it is not technically viable.

Among those attending the act were the Democratic Memory and Good Government autonomous secretary Jesus Jurado, the director general of Democratic Memory Marc Herrera and Manacor Activities and General Services councillor Carles Grimalt.

Also present were the Graves and Missing Persons Commission spokesperson Maite Blazquez and the local historian Antoni Tugores.

Jesus Jurado expressed the view that there was still some way to go before society was fully aware of the Fascist repression’s “level of brutality” in Mallorca from August 1936.

“This Tree of Memory has to serve as a landmark to remember what happened when a military rebellion defeated a democratic government and turned Manacor’s cemeteries into real concentration camps”, he commented.

