Javea takes over lighthouse!

JAVEA LIGHTHOUSE: Jose Chulvi with regional government officials last June, Javea town hall takes over lighthouse site.

ALICANTE province’s Ports authority has handed over Javea’s lighthouse to the town hall for the next 15 years.

Javea mayor Jose Chulvi and Juan Antonio Gisbert, Ports president, have now formalised the agreement reached last June, which includes the option to extend the session by another five years.

The town hall is now free to carry out plans to turn the lighthouse into an interpretive centre focusing on the Cabo de San Antonio marine reserve and the Mont go national park.

The town hall has already drawn up plans for an informal museum located in the building that was originally the lighthouse keeper’s home, together with the workshop-cum-storeroom which will be turned into a cafeteria and public toilets.

The tower where the lighthouse lamp is located is not included in the 3,300-square metre site that will now come under the town hall’s management as this is still used to guide shipping.

