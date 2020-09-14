Jalon Valley Help needs YOUR help!

Like all charities, Jalon Valley Help is feeling the impact of the coronavirus crisis, and needs help from the public to continue to provide the service “to which everyone has become accustomed”.

THIS was stressed by JVH President, Elaine Horton at the end of their most recent get togethers.

El Cid was the venue for a fabulous flower arranging demonstration with afternoon tea included.

The demonstration, given by Christine Brazier, was on the theme of Country Diary of an Edwardian Lady, which brought back memories for a few of present who revealed they have a copy of Edith Holden’s book of the same name on our bookshelves.

With a flower quiz thrown in and the beautiful arrangements becoming prizes in the raffle afterwards, it was a very pleasant afternoon which raised a magnificent total of €879 for Jalon Valley Help.

At the end of the afternoon, the president, Elaine, thanked not only Christine for her demonstration and El Cid for providing the tea, but also all those who attended.

She pointed out that like all charities JVH is “suffering at the moment and needs help from the public to continue to provide the service to which everyone has become accustomed”.

In particular stock is required for their shops, including clothes, bric-a-brac, books and furniture.

Volunteers are also urgently required, particularly to work in the shops, to help with collection and delivery of furniture and medical equipment, and to help with organising fundraising events.

If you can help please contact 659 642 643.

