Italy, Denmark and Greece on brink of being added to coronavirus quarantine list

Italy, Denmark and mainland Greece could soon be added to the UK’s coronavirus quarantine list this week following a surge in infections.

Latest figures show Denmark’s cumulative number of cases over seven days is now at 28.7 infections per 100,000 people. This is well over the Government’s quarantine threshold of 20 but less than the United Kingdom’s own rate of 31.5. Italy yesterday logged 16.5 cases per 100,000 residents and Greece 15.4. Although these figures are not above the UK threshold they are rising fast and could very soon surpass the 20 per 100,000 level- they are being closely watched by Downing Street.

Italy yesterday registered 1,458 new virus cases, bringing the tally to 287,753 said health authorities. 317 new cases of Covid-19 have been registered in Denmark in the last 24 hours, the highest number since April 8, when there were 408 new cases of infection. Greece on Saturday confirmed 302 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, of which 29 are traced to known sources and 21 were identified at entry points to the country, the National Public Health Organization (EODY) reported.

All three nations are now in a so-called ‘amber zone’ which are places/countries at risk of being added to the red list of countries from which arrivals must self-isolate for 14 days. A clutch of Greek islands lost their ‘green’ status recently. Tourists returning to England from Lesvos, Tinos, Serifos, Mykonos, Crete, Santorini and Zakynthos now need to self-isolate for two weeks. Mainland Greece was spared but this could very soon change.

Spain’s current rate of 144.12 per 100,000 is unlikely to drop significantly anytime soon, unfortunately- although with the return to school is was expected rates would initially increase. The new infections are being mainly registered among the younger population. The leisure and tourism industry, along with the hospitality sector continues to take the brunt of the economic impact of the crisis. Package holiday operators continue to suspend, cancel or delay flights to mainland Spain and its Islands as holidaymakers, unsure about quarantine, cancel or change their tickets.