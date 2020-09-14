HEALTH CENTRES: Phone consultations for non-Covid patients Phone in, don’t come in DENIA’s Health Department(DSD), which covers the Marina Alta, is continuing the telephone procedures introduced after lockdown ended.

Antonio Barcelo, the DSD’s Primary Care director, pointed out that these same procedures are being applied throughout the country, on the orders of the central government’s Ministry of Health.

Barcelo also called on the Marina Alta population to be understanding as the summer “avalanche” of Covid patients in coastal areas had occupied medical professionals in all basic health sectors.

Instead of attending primary care centres after making an appointment, non-Covid patients will be attended by their doctors via telephone or in person if this is considered necessary.

At present, Barcelo explained, primary care personnel are diagnosing and treating Covid patients as well as attending to Emergencies and habitual health centre assistance including blood tests, dressings and warfarin anti-coagulation control.

The Primary Care director also reminded Marina Alta patients that the DSD now has a centralised telephone number-965648604-which can be used by patients who suspect they have Covid-19 as well as those wanting an appointment with their primary care doctor.