Have your say – reader’s comments on Top News

Should life mean life? And at what age?

“Definitely if you are old enough to commit the crime you are old enough to get life and not 15 years.” – JC



WHO says greeting such as an ‘elbow bump’ should be avoided.

“Maybe dogs have it sussed. No touching hands or kissing. They sniff each other’s backside. Plus it certainly helps social distancing.” – TM



Thousands march in Madrid protests.

“If the people from Madrid had stayed at home when told to then the virus would not be so bad in Costas, they all came in August and made it worse again. One rule for them and one for the rest of us.” – PM



Immigrants – It is not their fault!

“I have to ask why don’t the young men stay in their country and fight for their rights.” – GL



Police fine teenager a whopping £10,000 for throwing 50 guest party.

“Good, everybody should be living there lives NEVER has the world been put on hold for a virus and this one is no different so why aren’t people questioning what the hell is going on …governments lies and indecision speaks volumes.” – AK



Youngsters targetted in Spain as illegal parties blamed for Covid spike.

“You’re only young once, I say go have fun! If the youth of today don’t have the common sense of being responsible to not spread a contagious virus to a vulnerable family member… blame the parents.. simple!” – AP



Charlie Hebdo suffers new threats by Al Qaeda as they republished cartoons.

“Why should they be afraid to publish anything! Normal people who don’t want to read something they don’t want too just flip the page not go out to threaten to murder !” – SC



Two police officers critically injured in ambush.

“Considering the utter contempt and disregard for the lives of the Police this sadly is an event which no doubt will be copied elsewhere. May the two Officers make a full, if not speedy, recovery and the perpetrator receive the maximum sentence possible.” – CD

