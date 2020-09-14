Flying fit: Air Pilates and acrobatics set to marvel Murcia

The region of Murcia is set to get fit as a Air Pilates and acrobatics course flies and flips into a small town.

A FABULOUS form of fitness, grace and strength arrives in Los Alcázares as a two-day spectacular course is set to test and inspire those in attendance.

The Air Pilates Method focuses on working with this material in suspension, exploring more than 40 Pilates exercises with their variations in the Swing and developing a multiplicity of aerial variations of extraordinary beauty.

This course is aimed at teachers of Pilates, Dance, Fitness, Health Trainers, Physical Education Monitors or Educators and other disciplines working with the body, Physiotherapists and Osteopaths.

The event to be held at TuEquilibrio, c/ Carmen Conde, 7 in Los Alcázares is a unique way to get fit and participants will learn many sequences and variants of the drills.

And once participants have learned them, they can study and practice them again on the online platform any time, as they perfect their skills to lead their own classes.

On Saturday, September 19, the all day event will work with a stirrup swing developing a wide range of creativity exercises for participants to teach in their own classes.

Each Pilates exercise, from basic to more complex ones, on the ground taken to the swing and its variations in suspension, will give the students the necessary tools to teach their own classes as they show them how to work on their whole body.

On Sunday, September 20, the course will concentrate its efforts as it works with both swings.

Work will be done on the stirrups, concentrating on more complex exercises which will require strength, coordination and control.

And with the silk swing, students will perform more creative exercises developing fluid movements accompanied by the coordination of music.

Timetable: Saturday from 10am to 7pm and Sunday from 10am to 2pm

Please visit the website for more information.

When you make your reservation, please write your name and the city where you are going to participate in the certification.

