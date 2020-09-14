Fauci Warning About Coronavirus Cases Growing In U.S.

Fauci warns of disturbing data as coronavirus cases are growing in 11 states across the country.

This weekend marked an increase in infections, the nation’s leading infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci demonstrated concern after an alarming level of new cases in Alaska, Arkansas, Connecticut, Delaware, Maine, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, Rhode Island, Wisconsin, and Wyoming.

A CNBC analysis of data collected by Johns Hopkins University showed that only this weekend Covid-19 cases grew by 5% or more.

The record state was Wisconsin with a high in its daily average, around 32% increase from last week, as they reported 1,353 new infections. The Hopkins data also showed that Kansas and Montana hit records for new deaths.

Based on the current data, Dr. Fauci said new numbers are disturbing but amid the president’s attitudes the outbreak was “rounding the corner.”

Over the past week the United States reported approximately 34,300 new cases per day across the country, although it has decreased more than 15% from a week ago, it is still very high according to health officials. Medical experts established that since the vaccine has not arrived yet, the only thing to stop new outbreaks is by practicing the basics of public health and disease control.