‘Fast Times at Ridgemont High’ Table Read Adds Sean Penn, Jennifer Aniston And Julia Roberts

The virtual table read was delayed from August to September but added stars like Sean Penn, Jennifer Aniston, and Julia Roberts to its all-star cast.

-- Advertisement --



THE fundraising live stream one-night event has been rescheduled for Thursday, September 17 at 9pm ET/6pm and will feature Sean Penn, Jennifer Aniston, Julia Roberts, Matthew McConaughey, Morgan Freeman, Henry Golding, Shia LaBeouf, and more.

The presenter remains the same, Dane Cook will conduct the reading along with introductions from the film’s screenwriter, Cameron Crowe, and director, Amy Heckerling.

The acclaimed writer, Crowe, said: “Sean brought magic to us on day one, and he is still bringing that magic to the world,” and then added: “We are so excited to be a part of this 2020 take on Fast Times at Ridgemont High. Thank you to this cast, and to Sean, for always honouring the best things in life, love, and creativity. It is, as a great man once said, totally awesome.”

Sean Penn also commented: “I’m always game for a giggle. So, to gather remotely for a night of laughs with so many talented folks while providing CORE with much-needed resources to continue our vital work, then consider us fully on board to play!”