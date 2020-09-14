Enjoy a flutter on El Gordo and help those dying of cancer

THERE is always a sense of excitement as the Spanish Christmas lottery tickets for El Gordo (the big one) go on sale and large queues start to be seen outside the licensed lottery vendors premises.

This year, it could be even more time consuming as those wanting to buy tickets will need to observe social distancing and queue wearing masks.

The Cudeca Hospice in Benalmadena has come up with a novel idea to help make purchasing the tickets just a bit easier and those who take advantage of this El Gordo Christmas Lottery offer will be doing their bit to help to help those suffering from cancer to be cared for.

Al of their charity shops will be selling €20 one tenth tickets for €24 with the balance going to help fund the hospice which does so much good work, not just for sufferers but for their families.

Indeed, so radical (for Spain) was the Cudeca concept of hospice care, the organisation is now the leader in the Spanish medical profession, teaching other professionals how to implement their way of caring for those who are most vulnerable.

To find out where your nearest Cudeca charity shop is, visit www.cudeca.org so that you can help them to raise funds to continue giving Life to Days.

The coronavirus and lockdown have hurt Cudeca’s ability to undertaking its usual fundraising activities but as cancer never sleeps their assistance is needed as much now as it ever has been.

The current crisis has presented all of us with many obstacles to overcome and Cudeca continues to recognise the need to help those who are approaching their last day and they vow that those afflicted will not die alone but will be cared for with special medical attention, including psychological and spiritual care, which will also extend to their families.