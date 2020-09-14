PICASSENT PRISON: Lawyer brought in drugs: Dodgy lawyer passed drugs.

A LAWYER visiting Picassent (Valencia) Gaol was arrested while attempting to pass 14 grammes of heroin to a prisoner.

According to the localSpanish press, the authorities suspected for sometime that the prisoner, classed as dangerous and with a long record for conflictive incidents, was dealing drugs.

They concluded that they were brought into the prison by the lawyer who as well as being practically his only visitor, also had family links with him.

As his latest visit came to an end, the lawyer asked the prison guard on duty in the visiting room to hand his client a thick pile of documents relating to the case.

When the guard agreed but said that the papers would need to be inspected, the lawyer became “visibly agitated” and tried unsuccessfully to retrieve them.

A search revealed a camouflaged wrapper containing 14 grammes of heroin near the bottom of the pile of documents. Although this had a street price of around €900 it would have fetched double that amount inside the prison, sources said.

