Demand for definitive solution to Aguadulce coast road closures

THE Aguadulce en Marcha political grouping is demanding a lasting solution to the rockslide problem forcing the closure of a stretch of the N-340 coast road.

The group has called on the Government Sub-delegation and Roquetas de Mar council to “agree definitive works and a better public transport offer.”

The demand comes the week after rocks, some of them huge, came down in the middle of the afternoon on September 8 on top of the “El Cañarete”, which runs between Aguadulce and Almeria. The road had to be blocked off to traffic in both directions.

This was just over eight months on from when a nearly four-tonne rock came crashing down on top of the road in the early hours on New Year’s Eve.

Since then the Ministry of Transport, Mobility and Urban Agenda has carried out €640,000 worth of repair works to the highway, reopening it to traffic on June 19.

Aguadulce en Marcha claims the situation is “playing with the lives of many people.”

A statement from the group points out that many of Aguadulce’s residents have jobs in Almeria and El Ejido and drive to work.

“The lack of alternative, effective public transport does not help traffic fluidity in our locality”, the group states.

It also argues that Aguadulce should have direct communications with the Poniente hospital.

