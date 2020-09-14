Cuevas del Almanzora gets going on fishing in antiquity museum project

CUEVAS del Almanzora council has got going on a ‘Fishing in Antiquity’ museum project.

The local authority is turning one of the halls in the town’s Marques de Los Velez into the new municipal museum.

The initiative has a budget of more than €82,000, which the Andalucia regional government’s Agriculture, Fishing and Sustainable Development department is subsidising.

Cuevas Culture and Tourism councillor Maria Isabel Ponce explained works have started on the installation of elements and equipment in the exhibition hall.

She said the job is expected to take three months to complete.

Cuevas already has an exhibition area dedicated to Bronze Age archaeology. The council said the aim of the new project is to “enrich this exhibition, introducing a display in the importance of the old town of Baria, centering on the importance which fishing and the industries associated with it had in the Phoenician and Roman periods.”

The museum will therefore offer visitors a tour round everything related to fishing in Phoenician and Roman Baria.

Another principal theme of the museum will be the Argaric culture, represented in Cuevas by the Fuente Alamo archaeological site.

The exhibition will also include elements explaining fishing on the Villaricos coast.

