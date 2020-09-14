The World Health Organisation (WHO) predicts that November will be ‘tougher’ than October with more coronavirus deaths expected.

The WHO counted 307,930 new infections in a day bringing the total to 28.6million as the World sees a record spike in coronavirus cases. After collecting more data, The World Health Organization has predicted that Europe will see a rise in the daily number of COVID-19 deaths in October and November.

WHO European director Hans Kluge said. “It’s going to get tougher. In October, November, we are going to see more mortality. ” The continent is currently experiencing a surge of cases though the number of deaths has remained relatively stable. ‘The resurgence is however expected to lead to an increase in daily deaths’, the WHO said.

Kluge said in an interview: “It’s a moment where countries don’t want to hear this bad news, and I understand.” He stressed that he wanted to send the “positive message” that the pandemic “is going to finish, at one moment or another.”

The WHO Europe’s 55 member states are holding an online meeting today. Monday 14, and Tuesday 15, to discuss their response to the new coronavirus and then hope to agree on an overall five-year strategy.

However, Kluge, based in Copenhagen, raised a warning finger to those who believe that the development of a vaccine will bring an end to the pandemic. “I hear the whole time: ‘the vaccine is going to be the end of the pandemic’. Of course not!,” the Belgian said.

Positive message

“We don’t even know if the vaccine is going to help all population groups. We are getting some signs now that it will help for one group and not for the other,” he said. “And then if we have to order different vaccines, what a logistical nightmare! “The end of the pandemic is the moment that we as a community are going to learn how to live with this pandemic. And it depends on us and that’s a very positive message.”