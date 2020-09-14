Controversy After Trump’s Nevada Indoor Campaign Rally

Once again, President Donald Trump downplays coronavirus after doing a campaign rally inside the Xtreme Manufacturing venue on September 13 in Nevada.

On Sunday night, Trump spoke in front of 50 people in an indoor space despite the state’s prohibition and against the worldwide efforts to gather outdoors for everyone’s safety. Steve Sisolak, Nevada Governor said that both the rally called ‘Meet The Press’ and the president were reckless and selfish. He wrote on Twitter: “The president appears to have forgotten that this country is still in the middle of a global pandemic,”

Although at least 6.5 million Americans were infected with coronavirus and at least 195,000 died, Trump said: “Tell your governor to open up your state,”.

During the rally, Trump addressed his infamous conversation with the journalist Bob Woodward: “I wanted to always play [the coronavirus] down. I still like playing it down because I don’t want to create a panic.”

Ronna McDaniel who is a Republican National Committee Chair Ronna defended the president amid critics on how he handled the virus situation: “took decisive action early on and he saved lives with the actions he has taken.”

Regarding other serious events happening in the U.S., both Biden and Trump condemned the shooting of two sheriff’s deputies in Los Angeles and the current president is going to California to support the state after forest fires.