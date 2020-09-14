Car manufacturer DACIA releases its dynamic trio

DACIA unveils it’s all-new dynamic trio, the Sandero, Sandero Stepway and Logan, third-generation models with completely new, reinvented designs. These models are renewed incarnations of the spirit of their elders.

For an unbeatable price and compact exterior dimensions, they offer more modernity, equipment and versatility without renouncing the fundamentals of simplicity and reliability.

-- Advertisement --



Today, more than ever, the Dacia proposal resonates perfectly with the expectations of more and more concerned consumers. In their daily lives, in their consumption, each action now takes on a new meaning and a new temporality: the “isolated act” has given way to a long-term “approach”.

From a single model to a complete and diversified range, Dacia has been transforming the automobile for 15 years. Sandero has become the emblematic model and a best-seller, and since 2017 it has been the best-selling car in Europe for individual customers.

In 15 years, the Dacia brand has established itself, in the automotive sector, as the spearhead of a movement.

With its shoulders and marked wheel arches, as the leader of this dynamic trio, the all-new Sandero exudes a strong personality and an impression of sturdiness. However, the overall line is more fluid, thanks to a more sloping windshield, a lower roofline, a flowing roofline and a radio antenna placed at the end of the roof. Despite the unchanged ground clearance, the All-new Sandero feels lower and more grounded, thanks in part to wider tracks and flush-mounted wheels.

With its raised ground clearance, the All-new Sandero Stepway is the versatile crossover in the Dacia range. On the exterior, its assertive design evokes escape and adventure. The All-new Sandero Stepway’s image and crossover DNA are reinforced by an increased differentiation from the All-new Sandero. Immediately recognisable at the front by a specific, ribbed and more domed hood, the chrome Stepway logo under the grille and curved fenders above the fog lights.

Completely redesigned, the silhouette of the All-new Logan is more fluid and dynamic, slightly elongated. The flowing roofline, the radio antenna placed at the end of the roof and a slight reduction in side glass surfaces help to boost the overall line. The Y-shaped light signature, flush-fitting wheels and the more qualitative design of certain elements such as the door handles are identical attributes to those of the All-new Sandero.

The front and rear optics inaugurate Dacia’s new Y-shaped light signature. Thanks to this lighting, this third-generation has a strong identity. A horizontal line joins the two headlamps at the front and rear and extends into their respective lighting lines, helping to visually broaden the models.

The dynamic trio are a new generation of icons with the undiminished promise of being ever smarter, ever more accessible and ever more Dacia.

We hope you enjoyed this article “Car manufacturer DACIA releases its dynamic trio”.

Euro Weekly News is delighted to continue to be able to bring you a range of News that doesn’t cost you anything but your internet connection. Whether it’s Local Spanish News or International Entertainment News, we’ve got you covered!

For more Motoring News, head over the page on the Euro Weekly News website.

Euro Weekly News, the people’s paper, we lead others follow!