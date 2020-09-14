Calpes welcoming of chiefs!

CALPE WELCOME: Calpe’s mayor and councillors with Guardia Civil chiefs, the welcoming of chiefs.

Calpe base for Guardia Civil’s Territorial chief CALPE mayor Ana Sala recently welcomed Commander Jeronimo Pacheco Polo, new chief of the Guardia Civil’s Calpe-based Territorial Headquarters.

The commander was accompanied by Captain Antonio Jesus Garcia Guzman, who is in charge of Calpe’s Guardia Civil post. Also present were Domingo Sanchez, Ana Perles and Paco Avargues, respective councillors for Public Safety, Health and Tourism.

Topics discussed inevitably included security but also touched on the problem of unauthorised street vendors, an issue of social importance that all present agreed was difficult to eradicate.

“It is the first time that we have had a Commander in Calpe,” Pastor said. This is important for the town as it makes us a significant area for Alicante province’s Guardia Civil.

”Before his move to Calpe, Commander Pacheco Polo was head of the Algeciras post’s Policia Judicial e Informacion Unit for several years and before that was responsible security for Spain’s Royal Household and the Presidency.

