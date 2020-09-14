Calpe: Gender-inclusive buildings

CALPE BY-LAW: Architects should have women in mind Gender-inclusive buildings for Calpe.

A NEW by law from Calpe’s Equality and Urban Development departments requires incorporates gender perspectives when constructing new buildings.

Details of the initiative which will apply to dwellings, shops, offices and public buildings will be on view until September 30 on Calpe town hall’s website.

“The perception of insecurity diminishes the independence of the persons using the municipality’s spaces,” the website explains. “This perception of fear needs to be analysed, taking gender implications into account.

”Urban development should consider equality and safety issues from the point of view of gender, as design and planning can increase or reduce the sensation of security, the town hall argued. “This brings us closer to being a caring, equal municipality.

”Questions covered by the draft law include situating the entrance to any building on a main thoroughfare and not a side road, eliminating blindspots as well as isolated or hidden corners.

Lighting should be good in all areas and a building’s commercial premises on its lowest levels give direct access to the street.

