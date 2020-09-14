Californian shopping trip for new mum Katy

KATY Perry has been seen out for the first time since the birth of her first child, Daisy Dove, last month.

The thirty-five-year-old pop singer, who shares her daughter with Orlando Bloom, was enjoying some retail therapy as she hit the boutique shops in Santa Barbara to update her wardrobe after months of maternity wear.

Katy looked comfortable and stylish in a green Bohemian style dress, which was adorned with beautiful pink embroidery.

She began her shopping trip with a visit to a coffee shop, to give herself a well needed pick me up, it was then off to one of the two Wendy Foster stores in Santa Barbara, where she left with plenty of shopping bags.

One of the boutique’s employees helped new mummy Katy with her shopping back to her black Porsche, where she deposited her new wares ready for her journey back home.

Katy is living with fiancé Orlando in the Montecito neighbourhood of Santa Barbara in California, where they are getting to grips with being parents to a new-born.

The couple announced the birth of their daughter on August 27 in a statement to UNICEF, in which they said: “We are floating with love and wonder from the safe and healthy arrival of our daughter.

They also posted a black and white photo of them holding the tiny hand of their new-born baby.

Katy was seen paying tribute to her new baby girl by having a white daisy painted on her nail as she held her baby’s hand.