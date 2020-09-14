60,000 residents of Lorca in Murcia Spain must return to phase 1 of lockdown due an the increase in coronavirus cases.

The strong rise in infections in Lorca has led to a new return to phase 1, which includes much tighter restrictions for mobility, bars and restaurants and social gatherings.

The Ministry of Health decided that Lorca should return to lockdown phase 1 during the next seven days, after detecting a significant increase in coronavirus cases, This is despite the security measures that have applied for a few weeks in the municipality.

The mayor of Lorca, Diego José Mateos, appeared at a press conference together with the head of Health, Manuel Villegas, in which he has indicated that with this decision “one more step” is taken to combat the advance of the coronavirus in the town, where in the last 24 hours 95 positives have been detected.

The Minister of Health, Manuel Villegas, said that the accumulated incidence rate in Lorca has risen to 470 cases in the last week. Asked about the occupation currently registered by the Rafael Méndez hospital, located in the municipality, Villegas said that the ICU has all the beds occupied and that a part of the Resuscitation area has been enabled to be able to house patients with COVID-19. He reminded everyone that the health centres of both Lorca and the neighbouring town of Totana are both at level red alerts.

