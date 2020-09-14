IN the early hours of Monday, September 14, an out-of-control bin lorry smashed into a home and parked cars leaving the 29-year-old driver dead and a child fighting for their life, in a bin lorry crash horror in south London.

-- Advertisement --



Several people were injured as the bin lorry lost control down the street in Kidbrooke, south east London.

The lorry hit two parked cars, before then colliding with two more cars and a house. Police, firefighters, paramedics and an air ambulance were called to the scene of the tragic incident at around 8am.

Emergency services confirmed the lorry driver died at the scene and an 11-year-old child is tragically in a ‘life-threatening’ condition.

Two other men, one understood to be the child’s father, have been taken to hospital, but their injuries are not life-threatening.

The child was on the way to school with his father when the green truck ran into them, according to witnesses.

London Fire Brigade said it appeared a lorry had collided with two cars and crashed into a house, causing structural damage to the building.

Station commander Nathan Hobson explained: ‘Specialist Urban Search and Rescue crews attended the scene and efforts were made to free the lorry driver but sadly he was pronounced dead at the scene.’

The London Ambulance Service treated a further three patients. One was taken to a major trauma centre, one was taken to hospital, and one was discharged.

A local homeowner said the incident was ‘utterly tragic’ after the lorry crashed just 30 metres from his house.

‘Bit emotional myself right now after hearing an 11-year-old is in a serious condition. It’s utterly tragic – my thoughts are with their loved ones.’

A 35-year-old construction worker said: ‘I was just getting ready to go to work when I heard this huge smash. I looked out and my van was destroyed.

‘It’s only a piece of metal – just a van which is replaceable. But another 10 minutes and I would have been dead had I been inside it.’

Locals said the family were fortunately not in the house when the lorry smashed into the front room.

One theory being investigated by Scotland Yard is the possibility the lorry driver may have suffered a medical episode while behind the wheel.

A Police spokesman said: ‘Police were called at approximately 08:05hrs on Monday, 14 September to Broad Walk in Kidbrooke, SE3 by the London Ambulance Service (LAS) to a road traffic collision involving multiple vehicles and a residential building.

‘Officers attended alongside the LAS and London Fire Brigade.

‘Officers are aware that a number of people were injured.

‘A man, aged 29 years old, was sadly declared dead at the scene. Work is ongoing to trace his next of kin. A post-mortem examination will take place in due course.

‘An 11-year-old boy was taken to hospital; his condition has been assessed as life-threatening.

‘Two men have been taken to hospital, and their injuries assessed as neither life-changing nor life-threatening.’

We hope you enjoyed this article “Bin lorry crash horror in south London”.

Euro Weekly News is delighted to continue to be able to bring you a range of News that doesn’t cost you anything but your internet connection. Whether it’s Local Spanish News or International Entertainment News, we’ve got you covered!

Euro Weekly News, the people’s paper, we lead others follow!