Best picks of the new DVD’ s available to buy or rent

Family business

EVERY family has its traditions, but for the Roys, they include lying, backstabbing and all sorts of trouble. Season 2 follows the family led by media tycoon Logan and his four grown children as they struggle to retain control of their empire. As Kendall deals with the fallout from his hostile takeover attempt and guilt from his involvement in a fatal accident, Shiv tries to make her way into the upper-echelons of the company, while Roman reacquaints himself with the business by starting at the bottom, and Connor launches a bid for president.



Nature calls

ROBERT Downey Jr. brings one of literature’s most peculiar characters to life in an exciting reimagining of the classic tale of the man who could talk to animals, Dr. Dolittle.

The eccentric doctor and veterinarian of Queen Victoria’s England locks himself away behind the high walls of his manor with only his menagerie of exotic animals for company. However, when the young queen falls ill, a reluctant Dolittle must set sail on an adventure to a mythical island in search of a cure, discovering wondrous new creatures on his journey.



Lovely Buns

DETERMINED to fulfil her late mother s dream of opening a bakery in charming Notting Hill, 19-year-old Clarissa enlists the help of her mother’s best friend Isabella and her eccentric estranged grandmother Mimi.

Three generations of women will need to overcome grief, doubts and differences to honour the memory of their beloved Sarah while embarking on a journey to establish a London bakery filled with love, hope and colourful pastries from all over the world.

‘Love Sarah’ stars Celia Imrie, Shannon Tarbet, Shelley Conn, Rupert Penry Jones and Bill Paterson.

