NEUTERING PROGRAMME: IDs for Altea volunteers: Altea organises its cat colonies ALTEA’S Health and Animal Welfare departments are continuing the sterilisation programme for the town’s strays.

Jose Luis Leon Gascon, who heads both departments, announced that the town hall is providing hi-viz jackets and ID cards for volunteers taking part in the Trap-Neuter-Return (CES) programme.

The project has the backing of Altea’s vets who are working together, setting out guidelines to ensure that the programme can be carried out smoothly and the local colonies survive in the best possible conditions.

Leon Gascon praised the volunteers for the success of previous CES campaigns, assuring them that the town hall was listening to their suggestions to understand and improve the cat colonies’ needs“.

The ID scan be obtained through the associations that are registered with Altea town hall”, the councillor explained to members of local animal protection associations unable to attend the latest town hall meeting.

The town hall allocated a €5,000 budget to the programme, but this has been increased to €7,500 following a further from the Health department. Leon Gascon also reminded Altea residents that they could contact his department on animal welfare issues via ´thebenestaranimal@altea.es´ email address or on ´96 688 27 02´ (extension2600).

