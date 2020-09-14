Age Concern update: From a successful quiz night to a New Year’s Day dip

Fundraisers and supporters of Age Concern did the charity proud after a recent quiz night raised a large amount of money in Mazarrón.

THE Diner & Bar on Camposol B, in Mazarrón, welcomed quiz fans and general knowledge buffs to raise money for a wonderful local charity.

The quiz held on Thursday, September 3, successfully raised €355 with all proceeds going to the Age Concern charity.

As far as more events, the charity has announced plans for their annual New Year’s Day Swim.

Brave swimmers will take to the beach and take a lovely swim in the sea to celebrate 2021, as many hope that next year will be a little better than this one.

Sponsorship forms are already available for the January event, so please give Age Concern a call on: 634 312 516 to receive yours.

Sadly, despite this heart-warming news, the local Drop-In centre is still closed for the time being.

All their normal monthly activities; coffee mornings, afternoon teas, menús del día, Chair Exercises and Table Top Sales have been postponed for now.

However, in a statement given to EWN, the charity wants to remind its beneficiaries, “Remember, we are still here for advice and information, equipment loan, to help with shopping or medicine collection.”

Enquiries – 634 344 589

Volunteer Coordinator – 634 312 516

Equipment Loan – 634 306 927

Lines are open, 10am – 4pm, Mon – Fri.

“Our befrienders for our clients are still very much active. If you would like a personal chat with one of our team please telephone the Drop in Centre for an appointment. Our phone lines as listed below will still be manned as usual.”

