World War II Veteran Celebrates 111th Birthday

The United States’ oldest known war veteran celebrated his 111th birthday on Saturday and the National WWII Museum threw a socially-distancing celebration party for him.

Lawrence Brooks spent his special day in New Orleans and for the past five years the museum has hosted a celebration on its campus in his name, this year was not an exception. They followed the tradition but followed Covid-19 pandemic measures. Even the museum’s vocal trio, The Victory Belles, sang several songs for him while the Aeroshell Aerobatic Team and the Big Easy Wing performed a military flyover.

Amber Mitchell, the assistant director of public engagement said: “It is such an honor to have the oldest living US veteran of World War II living so close to our institution, and it was meaningful for us to continue to celebrate Lawrence Brooks and his incredible life in a safe manner this year,”.

Brooks, who was born in 1909 has served in the African American 91st Engineer Battalion stationed in New Guinea and then the Philippines during World War II.

Although his terrifying war memories, he was able to build a beautiful big family. The acclaimed war veteran has five children, five stepchildren, 12 grandchildren, and 23 great grandchildren.