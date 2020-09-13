Wildfires Raging, Kill Almost 30 People

The West side of the United States has been threatened with dangerous wildfires for weeks now, nearly 30 people have died, dozens remain missing and thousands were evacuated in California, Oregon, and Washington.

Among many missing citizens, a woman in California that is looking for her mother desperately said: “The reality is that my mom most likely didn’t make it off the mountain,”. Kory Hoena, sheriff of Butte County in California explained: “There are 19 individuals that we are still looking for.Our intention is to check the last known location where those individuals were.”

An official in Oregon said that the death toll will keep climbing amid this “mass fatality incident.” As far as for now, eight people have reportedly died in the state.

On Friday night, Andrew Phelps who is the state’s Emergency Management Director announced: “There are going to be several fatalities, folks who just couldn’t get a warning in time and evacuate their homes and get to safety,”.

Wildfires in California are ongoing since August and reports show 19 total deaths until now. Also, fires have already burnt over 3.2 million acres and destroyed about 4,000 structures.

Washington governor Jay Inslee said: “This is not an act of God,” and added: “This has happened because we have changed the climate.” Inslee also commented: “The land burned in Washington in just the past five days amounted to the state’s second-worst fire season, after 2015,”.