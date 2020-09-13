WHO says greeting such as the ‘elbow bump’ should be avoided

THE ‘elbow bump’ is a gesture that has become one of the images of the pandemic. Due to the danger posed by shaking someone’s hand in case of transmitting the virus. However, the WHO has now said they feel it should be avoided as it can also be unsafe.

The moment we meet someone we know and haven’t seen for a long time, the tendency is natural, the body almost leans towards the other person. Then the warning: we stopped being able to greet each other through touch six months ago. According to experts, a smile – even if disguised by a mask – should be enough to say “hello” to someone.

It’s not just kisses, hugs or even a friendly nudge – the new greeting created during the pandemic, the widely adopted ‘elbow bump’ is now to be avoided.

We see it everywhere, on the street, on television, but, according to the director of the World Health Organization (WHO), it is not advisable.

“When greeting other people, it is best to avoid elbows, because they put us less than a metre away from the other person,” wrote Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus on Twitter.

So, how should we greet each other? The WHO director suggests holding your hand on your heart, always keeping a distance of at least 1.5 metres in relation to another person.

Other experts have commented on the elbow issue. Carlos Fuente Lafuente, director of the ISEMCO Protocol Training Center and formerly responsible for the protocol at the Princesa das Asturias Foundation, said: “The elbow touch that we have seen so much, in my opinion, is a greeting from bad taste, unhygienic, which does not meet the rules on social distance “.

Whoever speaks on the elbow bump, also discards all other forms of greeting that do not respect the safety distance, such as a touch with the feet or even with a fist bump, as it was suggested that football players do at the beginning of games.

It all comes down to this: physical contact needs to be reduced as much as possible. In Portugal, this Friday, September 11, during a press conference where a review of the Portuguese epidemiological situation is made, the Director-General of Health called for the reduction of coexistence, remembering that “we are in a pandemic” and that the number of new cases the infection is growing again.

Graça Freitas asked for more distance, even among family members who do not live together, to try to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus.

Regardless of the other measures taken, “coexistence has to be reduced. We are in a pandemic”, recalls Graça Freitas, at a time when “cases [of Covid] are rising and we all have to increase our level of alertness, prevention and containment “.