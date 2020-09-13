Two police officers in Los Angeles have been viciously attacked in an apparent ambush while on duty in their patrol car.

A disturbing video of the attack is already circulating on social media and shows a person running up to the window of the patrol car parked by a Metro station and firing shots into the vehicle then running away from the scene on foot. A few seconds later the car door opens as one of the officer’s slumps backwards onto the seat having taken a bullet to the head.

The officers, a man and a woman, were on duty in the Willowbrook/Compton Area and are in hospital fighting for their lives. Both sustained multiple gunshot wounds and are in critical condition.

The Los Angeles Police department tweeted: “One male deputy and one female deputy were ambushed as they sat in their patrol vehicle. Both sustained multiple gunshot wounds and are in critical condition. They are both currently undergoing surgery. The suspect is still at large.”

Video credit below: Ian Miles- Twitter

This is the scene where two police officers were ambushed in Compton. Both officers were shot in the head. pic.twitter.com/ZocNMU69XT

— Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) September 13, 2020

The incident happened Saturday at the Metro Blue Line station at Willowbrook Avenue and Compton Boulevard around 7 p.m. The location is a short distance from the Compton sheriff’s station. Actual CCTV footage of the shooting from Lafayette Lee, Twitter.

Two police officers in Los Angeles were just ambushed. So far no word on their condition. pic.twitter.com/Lff8ZCvCLj — Lafayette Lee (@OrangePartisan) September 13, 2020

It is not yet known if the incident is related to the recent shooting of Jacob Blake.

An urgent search is underway as the gunman is still at large. Check back for updates.