Topiary tree art to help with vehicle visibility in Murcia

Murcia appears to have become the go-to location for a technique known as topiary, after transforming over 300 trees into works of art, all for a specific purpose.

HAVE you ever approached a roundabout and been unable to see if a driver is on their way round because the roundabout is covered in overgrown trees?

Well, a project in Murcia is aiming to solve that, whilst providing some more visually pleasing municipal areas.

More than 300 trees have become works of wonderful tree art on roundabouts and medians in the Murcian municipality.

“We turn these spaces of the municipality into green works of art, which beautify our accesses and make our municipality more beautiful, with the maxim always to improve the quality of life of our residents,” mayor José Guillén highlighted.

Using a technique known as ‘topiary’, which consists of making different artistic forms, three types of shapes have been used in this project; plates, cylinders and mushrooms.

The shapes used allow for greater visibility of the vehicles that circulate the roundabout, whilst avoiding the fall of branches and lifting of the roots.

Together with them covering a smaller volume, they are creating greater visibility coupled with beauty.

The ares of Miguel Induraín’s medians now have more than 150 perfectly pruned trees and the Sangonera la Verde has more than 50, among others.

More than twenty professionals from STV Gestión will carry out more than five topiary tree art projects similar to these throughout the year.

Months when the trees grow the most, such as spring and summer, will require more action.

